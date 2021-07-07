The interior of the Grenadier SUV being developed by British chemical company Ineos has finally been revealed, and it looks like it has been designed purely with utility in mind, though there are some subtle luxury touches as well.

Like the previous-generation Land Rover Defender it was modeled after, the Grenadier has a cabin featuring an upright dash and hard-wearing surface materials throughout. There are multiple controls, some of which can be customized (see the pre-wired auxiliary switches on the headliner), and they've all been widely spaced and clearly marked to make using them easy.

There are modern features, too, including a 12.3-inch touchscreen for the infotainment. The system integrates Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and can also be controlled via a rotary dial on the center console.

2022 Ineos Grenadier prototype

The Grenadier also features multiple storage cubbies, including a lockable box in the center console. Drain plugs in the rubber flooring and wipe-down upholstery on the Recaro seats mean the cabin can be hosed down for easy cleaning. Ineos also plans to offer a range of accessories so owners can customize their SUVs.

The exterior of the Grenadier was first shown in 2021 and prototypes are now being put through their paces ahead of the start of production in 2022. Ineos plans to start accepting reservations in October, and is confident it will be able to start deliveries next summer. Production will be handled at the former Smart plant in Hambach, France.

Ineos plans to offer the Grenadier in the United States, though the company doesn't expect deliveries to start here until 2023. The company is still in the process of finding a location for a U.S. headquarters and establishing a dealer network covering all 50 states.

2022 Ineos Grenadier

The Grenadier is based on a bespoke platform developed with the help of Austria's Magna Steyr. Magna helped Mercedes-Benz develop the G-Class and still builds the iconic SUV to this day, so it's no surprise the Grenadier bares a little resemblance to the G-Class as well. The platform is a true off-roading design with body-on-frame construction, solid axles with panhard rods front and rear, and progressive coil springs. To help reduce weight, the body is made from a mix of aluminum, high-strength steels and even some composites. Speaking of the body, both SUV and pickup options are planned.

Powertrains will be sourced from BMW and include both turbocharged gasoline and diesel engines, with the sole transmission to be an 8-speed automatic. The number of engines supplied annually is expected to however in the five-digit range, with Ineos previously hinting at an annual production rate of between 15,000 and 20,000 units.

As for pricing, expect a starting figure of about $75,000 in the U.S.