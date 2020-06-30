Bentley's top-selling Bentayga SUV has come in for its mid-cycle refresh, and the tweaks are a lot more substantial than we typically see with these kind of updates.

With 20,000 examples built since it first went on sale in 2016, the Bentayga has clearly been a huge hit for Bentley. In fact, last year it accounted for almost 50% of sales. Nevertheless, Bentley has seen fit to improve its SUV to ensure the momentum is sustained.

The front and rear sections are new, with the front receiving a rounder, more muscular look and jewel-like headlights while the rear drops the current square-shaped taillights for the oval design seen on the latest Continental GT. Heated windshield wipers with 22 washer jets have been added, and the headlights feature matrix LED technology.

The interior has also been given a major revamp with the center stack integrating a larger 10.9-inch infotainment screen with touch and gesture control functionality. The steering wheel and door trims are new, and the included Apple CarPlay smartphone integration is now wireless. Android Auto is also included depending on the market.

Impressively, Bentley has managed to increase legroom at the rear by up to 3.93 inches depending on the seating configuration (buyers can choose from four-, five-, or seven-seat configurations). Those sitting in the rear can also control some of the vehicle functions via a tablet-style remote controller.

More traditional luxury features on the updated Bentayga include availability of dark tinted diamond brushed aluminum trim for the first time, as well as new wood trim options (Koa and Crown Cut Walnut), and a Mulliner pack that adds a new pattern for the quilted leather.

The updated Bentayga has only been revealed in mid-level V8 guise, but updated versions of the entry-level Bentayga Hybrid and range-topping Bentayga Speed are coming.

The Bentayga V8 is powered by a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 good for 542 horsepower and 568 pound-feet of torque. Mated to an 8-speed automatic and all-wheel-drive system, the engine will hustle the 5,326-pound Bentayga to 60 mph from rest in just 4.4 seconds.

The Bentayga Hybrid will be powered by a 3.0-liter V-6 and electric motor combo while the Bentayga Speed will feature a 6.0-liter twin-turbocharged W-12. Performance numbers for these models will be revealed at a later date.

We'll see the updated Bentayga arrive for the 2021 model year, but when exactly it will reach dealers is yet to be announced.