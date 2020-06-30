The 2020 Woodward Dream Cruise is the latest automotive event to be canceled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The event's organizing board voted Monday to cancel the annual summer car cruise through the heart of Detroit and surrounding towns.

Organizers were concerned about the ability to maintain social distancing and whether participants would wear masks, at the cruise, which usually attracts a million people, Michael Lary, director of special events for the city of Ferndale, Mich., and president of Woodward Dream Cruise Inc., said in an interview with the Detroit Free Press.

Ferndale noted that communities along the cruise's route had already withdrawn their participation. Earlier this month, the Roadkill Nights event in Pontiac, Mich., which includes legal drag racing on Woodward Avenue and typically kicks off the Woodward Dream Cruise, was canceled.

Woodward 2009

However, car fans may still take to Woodward Avenue Aug. 13-15, when the Dream Cruise was originally scheduled, the Detroit Free Press noted. It's still a public street, after all, and warm weather is already bringing people out most weekends despite social-distancing orders, according to the paper.

Organizers are still planning to expand the Woodward Dream Cruise with a new event called the American Festival of Speed, to be held at Pontiac's M1 Concourse racetrack. Billed as an American version of the Goodwood Festival of Speed, it is tentatively scheduled for Fall 2021.

The pandemic has caused the cancellation of several other events, including the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance and most major auto shows. Motorsports has fared a bit better, with NASCAR and IndyCar running some races without fans, and Formula One and IMSA set to restart as well.