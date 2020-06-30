Porsche has revealed the base version of its Taycan electric sport sedan. Right now it's only been announced for China, but if it ends up in the United States we could see the starting price of the Taycan potentially come in under $100,000 here.

McLaren's finances have taken a sharp hit this year due to a crash in its revenues caused by the freeze on sales and the delayed start of the 2020 Formula One World Championship caused by the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic. The automaker and race team has been looking to raise funds and just received a loan from Bahrain, its main shareholder.

Ford has announced a trio of accessory packs for the Ranger. The new packs add style, performance and off-road capability to the popular mid-size pickup truck.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Base Porsche Taycan with rear-wheel drive revealed

McLaren gets $185M rescue loan from majority owner Bahrain

Ford launches trio of accessory packs for Ranger

Review update: The 2020 Lincoln Corsair Reserve flies under the radar

Mercedes to end subscription program in US

Arrival reveals an electric bus that fits right into its stylish EV ecosystem

2021 Cadillac XT6 slips below $50,000 with new Luxury grade

Ford announces 1-year return program for new buyers who lose their job

2021 Geneva International Motor Show canceled, show up for sale

Nikola is taking $5,000 pre-orders for electric pickup it hasn’t fully shown yet