Dodge is almost ready to reveal its 2021 lineup which you can bet will be packed with muscle.

How much muscle? Dodge says a combined 8,950 horsepower.

The automaker hasn't given any clues on just what to expect but you can count on a number of updates and new models.

2020 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody

Dodge will reveal its 2021 lineup on July 2 and to build excitement, as well as get its fans ready for the holiday weekend, the automaker has released its own rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” played by its signature V-8s. According to Dodge chief Tim Kuniskis, fans may be able to decipher what's coming by listening closely.

Some new models that we know are coming include a Durango SRT Hellcat and Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody. We're sure Dodge has a few more surprises in store. Just don't expect one of them to be a Grand Caravan Hellcat. The minivan gets the chop after 2020.

More teaser content will be released via Dodge's social media pages over the next two days, so stay tuned.