Bugatti's next one-off hypercar might just be its most extreme yet.

With the arrival of the Chiron, Bugatti has revived the practice of coachbuilding, something the French marque was renowned for in its early days.

The result has been wild creations like the La Voiture Noire, Divo and Centodieci, and according to enthusiast website The Supercar Blog a roadster is about to join the list.

Collection of rare Bugattis at automaker's headquarters in Molsheim, France

Like those other one-off cars, the roadster will reportedly be based on the Chiron platform, and the price for one is said to be a cool 9 million euros (approximately $10.1 million). It isn't clear if the rumored car will be a true one-off like the La Voiture Noire, or whether there will be a handful of examples made like the rest of Bugatti's recent one-offs.

Shown above is a concept Bugatti crafted (virtually, at least) in 2015 based on the Veyron Grand Sport. Called the Veyron Barchetta, the concept was never intended for production but the design clearly influenced the Divo unveiled three years later. Perhaps elements will also transfer across to the rumored roadster.

Could we see an actual Chiron roadster? Or perhaps a targa model? Bugatti says neither is planned at the moment. For Chiron buyers wanting the open-top experience, the closest they can get for now is the Sky View option.