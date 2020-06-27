Porsche has a new generation of its 911 Turbo S out, and we took a spin this week. The car packs 640 horsepower, or enough to run the quarter-mile in 10.5 seconds, and it has one of the sexiest rears of any car in production right now.

2021 Porsche 718 GTS 4.0

Porsche also announced some updates to the 718 sports car line for 2021. Among the updates is availability of a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission on the 4.0-liter 718 variants, including the hardcore 718 Cayman GT4 and 718 Boxster Spyder.

Teaser for Lamborghini SCV12 debuting in summer 2020

Lamborghini revealed the first photos of its Aventador-based SCV12 track car. The new car, which packs more than 830 hp, is due this summer and could be the last Lamborghini V-12 without turbocharging or electrification.

2021 Ford F-150

Ford unveiled a new generation of its best-selling F-150 for 2021. The new pickup truck dons conservative looks but the cabin and powertrain technology has taken a major step forward. Oh, and the eventual Raptor version is coming for 2021 as well.

Mercedes-AMG One spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Prototypes for the Mercedes-AMG One hypercar have been spotted testing ahead of next year's start of deliveries. The car packs an actual Formula One engine and just 275 examples are coming.

2021 Audi S3 spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

There's a new generation of the Audi A3 headed to showrooms soon, and the car's sporty S3 variant was spotted. Don't be surprised if the engine ends up being the 2.0-liter turbo-4 that just debuted in the 2021 Volkswagen Arteon R. It's good for 316 hp.

2021 Volkswagen Arteon R

Sadly, the Arteon R mentioned above isn't coming to the United States. It was added to the Arteon range for 2021, along with a new wagon body style that also isn't coming to the U.S.

Bentley Mulsanne production comes to an end - June 2020

This week the final example of Bentley's Mulsanne was built at the automaker's plant in Crewe, United Kingdom. The very last car is said to be an extra-special example, with Bentley keeping the identity of the owner a secret.