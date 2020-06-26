A new Ford F-150 Raptor is coming soon, but we already knew that. What we're not sure of is when and what model year it will arrive.

Motor1 reported Friday that Ford spokeswoman Dawn McKenzie confirmed the off-road, high-performance pickup for 2021, just hours after the set for the new F-150's reveal was closed and before Denis Leary could pick what F-150 would be his best man.

2021 Ford F-150

When asked, McKenzie wouldn't confirm to Motor Authority the model year or if a 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor would be based on the new body or the old truck. Ford has said there would be production overlap between the new and old trucks at its plants in Dearborn, Michigan, and near Kansas City, albeit briefly.

"Yes, we will introduce a new Raptor. We will have more to share at a later date," McKenzie said twice in an emailed statement. When asked to clarify her comments to Motor1 about "an all-new 2021 F-150 Raptor," she declined.

A new F-150 Raptor is almost as certain as the sun rising in the morning, although many assumed that the truck's reveal would be staggered until about a year after the new truck arrived. That happened with the last-generation Raptor, and the original Raptor followed in 2011 after the debut of a new F-150 for 2010.

Not much is known about the new Raptor aside from that it will exist. Ram is soon to launch a competitor to the Raptor, the TRX, which may have bumped up any timeline for Ford. The outgoing Raptor was powered by a 3.5-liter twin-turbo V-6 that made 450 horsepower. The Ram TRX may have up to 707 horsepower from a 6.2-liter supercharged V-8. The pickup arms race doesn't sleep, and there have been murmurs from Dearborn that the company's supercharged 5.2-liter V-8 may appear in an upcoming Raptor.

We'll have to wait to see. Stay tuned.