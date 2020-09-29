Ford has redesigned the F-150 for 2021, and the specs are impressive. The latest iteration of America's best-selling, and most important, vehicle is an evolution of what buyers know and love, and sales are just about to start.

Genesis has released the first photos of its upcoming BMW X3 and Mercedes-Benz GLC rival. The new Genesis is called the GV70, and it's the second of three SUVs coming to Genesis showrooms shortly. The others include the mid-size GV80 and a mystery model likely to be a compact offering.

America's Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus has been spotted testing the road-going version of its 004 supercar. The new car is coming with carbon-fiber construction, a 650-horsepower supercharged V-8, a central driving position, and a 6-speed gated manual transmission.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2021 Ford F-150 to tow 14,000 pounds, offer hybrid with 570 lb-ft of torque

Genesis teases GV70 SUV: Korean BMW X3 rival on the way

Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus 004S spy shots: Race car for the road spotted

First drive review: 2022 Volkswagen Taos small SUV shows big promise

Nissan rolls out Nismo off-road parts for Frontier, Titan pickups

Mercedes-Benz offering world-first solid-state batteries in city bus

Porsche celebrates 70 years in America

2021 Honda Odyssey earns Top Safety Pick+ award

SVE's 2021 Yenko/SC Stage 2 Camaro ups the stakes to 1,050 horsepower

Tesla might buy stake in LG Chem battery spinoff