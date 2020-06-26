The 2021 Ford F-150 made its debut; we slid behind the wheel of the 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S; and the 2022 Genesis GV70 was spied. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

The wraps came off the redesigned 2021 Ford F-150. The latest iteration of America's best-selling, and most important, vehicle is an evolution of what buyers know and love. Ford's full-size workhorse features more tech, more convenience features, and a hybrid model in its latest iteration. The 2021 Ford F-150 will go on sale in fall 2020.

Jessi Combs was named the fastest woman on Earth by the officials at Guinness World Records. Combs' record for the fastest speed on land achieved by a woman was 522.783 mph. Combs died during the record attempt, but has now completed her dream of becoming the fastest woman on Earth, according to her family.

We slid behind the wheel of the 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S and found it jolted us with megawatt performance as we rode its lightning from ZIP code to ZIP code. Despite not being electrified it's like a slingshot with all the go-fast bits one could ask for.

The 2021 Ram Rebel TRX was teased. Ram confirmed the supercharged off-road pickup truck will be arrive soon—as in by the end of the summer of 2020. Expect to find the Hellcat's supercharged V-8 under the hood, massive off-road tires, and an exhaust note that is loud and proud.

The 2022 Genesis GV70 was spied testing in production form on the Nürburgring. The GV70 will be a small luxury crossover SUV with turbocharged powertrains and possibly a plug-in hybrid version. Expect the GV70 to debut later in 2020 or early in 2021.