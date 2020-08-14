The Hellcat pickup truck is almost here.

Ram on Thursday dropped a new teaser video for its TRX pickup truck. The Raptor fighter will be revealed on August 17 at 12 pm ET, and it's confirmed for sale as a 2021 model.

Previewed as a concept in 2016 and confirmed for production two years later, the TRX will be a step up from the current Ram 1500 Rebel in performance and off-road capability.

Prototypes testing in the wild show a wide-body design and beefed-up suspension. The TRX concept had 13 inches of wheel travel, internal bypass shocks, as well as a Dynatrac Pro 60 rear axle with locking differential. The concept's front axle had an open differential, with custom half shafts to accommodate a wider front track.

Ram Rebel TRX concept, 2016 State Fair of Texas Ram Rebel TRX concept, 2016 State Fair of Texas Ram Rebel TRX concept, 2016 State Fair of Texas

Like the Ford F-150 Raptor it targets, the TRX is expected to combine speed with off-road prowess. The concept version had a Hellcat 6.2-liter supercharged V-8, albeit detuned to 575 horsepower. The production version is expected to get two engine options. One is a naturally aspirated V-8 with 520 hp or 525 hp, the other is a Hellcat engine tuned to 707 hp. In both cases, drive will be to all four wheels through an 8-speed automatic transmission.

As with the original concept truck, and its Raptor rival, expect the TRX to get more aggressive bodywork, including fender flares and a new grille distinct from other Ram 1500 models.

Fans have been waiting for a V-8 performance truck from an OEM since the Raptor switched to V-6 power. But Ford isn't about to take this challenge lying down. The Blue Oval has a redesigned Raptor also coming for 2021, and it's possible the automaker will also add a variant powered by the Mustang Shelby GT500's 5.2-liter supercharged V-8, potentially with 760 hp.

Stay tuned.