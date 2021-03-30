The king of pickup trucks, the 2021 Ram 1500 TRX, entered production last December but if you were hoping to get your hands on the first one, you're too late.

Ram reserved the 1500 TRX with the VIN ending in 001 for a charity sale that took place last week at Barrett-Jackson's annual auction in Scottsdale, Arizona. The final price paid for the truck was $410,000, with all proceeds going to benefit the United Way for Southeastern Michigan’s 2-1-1 helpline which provides services to veterans and their families.

Naturally, the first 1500 TRX off the line is one of the Launch Edition models, limited to just 702 units. All build slots were gone just three hours after order books opened last August, despite the starting price coming in at $92,010. All Launch Editions will be finished in the same color shown here, Anvil Gray, and they will also come loaded with extra goodies as standard, including some exclusive items.

Buyers who missed out on the Launch Edition can still pick up the regular 1500 TRX. It's priced from $71,690 and Ram already has a long list of accessories that will quickly inflate that sticker. Ram hasn't mentioned any caps on production for the regular TRX, and it also hasn't said whether the TRX will be built for just one year or multiple.

Production of the 2021 Ram 1500 TRX bearing VIN 001 - December 2020

We hope the truck sticks around because there's nothing else like it on the market, for now. Ford has confirmed that its new F-150 Raptor will spawn a V-8 variant for 2022 to be called the Raptor R, so the TRX will soon have a direct rival.

The TRX comes powered by the familiar 6.2-liter supercharged V-8 known as the Hellcat. Here it's tuned to deliver 702 hp and 650 lb-ft of torque and will see the TRX accelerate from 0-60 mph in 4.5 seconds, accelerate from 0-100 mph in 10.5 seconds, run the quarter-mile in 12.9 seconds, and hit a top speed of 118 mph (limited only by the 365/65R18 T-rated tires).

If you're looking for even more performance, Hennessey Performance Engineering has already announced an upgrade package that will lift output to a staggering 1,012 hp. With this much oomph, you're looking at a full-size truck that will deliver supercar levels of performance.

Other highlights of the recent Barrett-Jackson auction included the sale of the one-and-only 1966 Shelby Cobra 427 Super Snake for $5.5 million, and the GMC Hummer EV with the VIN ending in 001 for $2.5 million. There was also the Ford Bronco with the VIN ending in 001 which also fetched seven figures.