The king of pickup trucks, the 2021 Ram 1500 TRX, is now in production.

The first example was completed Thursday at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' Sterling Heights Assembly Plant in Sterling Heights, Michigan, and if you want it you'll soon have your chance.

Ram has reserved the 1500 TRX with the VIN ending in 001 for a charity auction, details of which will be announced early next year. It means you'll need to have some big bucks ready as vehicles at charity auctions traditionally sell for well over list.

Naturally, the first 1500 TRX off the line is one of the Launch Edition models, limited to just 702 units. Build slots were gone in just three hours after sales started in August, despite the starting price coming in at $92,010. All Launch Editions will be finished in the same color shown here, Anvil Gray, and they will also come loaded with extra goodies as standard, including some exclusive items.

Production of the 2021 Ram 1500 TRX bearing VIN 001 - December 2020

Buyers who missed out on the Launch Edition can still pick up the regular 1500 TRX. It's priced from $71,690 and Ram already has a long list of accessories that will quickly inflate that sticker.

Ram hasn't mentioned any caps on production for the regular TRX, and it also hasn't said whether the TRX will be built for just one year or multiple.

We hope the truck sticks around because there's nothing else like it on the market, not even Ford's F-150 Raptor (though the jury is still out on whether that situation changes with the next-generation F-150 Raptor currently in the works).

The TRX comes powered by the familiar 6.2-liter supercharged V-8 known as the Hellcat. Here it's tuned to deliver 702 horsepower and 650 pound-feet of torque and will see the TRX accelerate from 0-60 mph in 4.5 seconds, accelerate from 0-100 mph in 10.5 seconds, run a quarter-mile in 12.9 seconds, and hit a top speed of 118 mph that's limited only by the 365/65R18 T-rated tires. Not bad for a full-size truck.