When the redesigned 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class arrives in dealers later this summer it will have fewer seats, a shorter wheelbase, and lower price tag than its blockier GLB-Class sibling.

On Thursday, Mercedes-Benz said the 2021 GLA-Class will cost $37,280 when it goes on sale. Add all-wheel drive and the price of entry will climb to $39,280.

2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA

Every new GLA will come standard with a pair of 7.0-inch screens on the dashboard, including a digital gauge cluster and touchscreen infotainment system. An optional package enlarges those screens to 10.3 inches. The infotainment system features natural-languate voice recognition tech and a touchpad controller. Eight-way power-adjustable front seats with memory, multi-function steering wheel, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility are all onboard as well. A navigation system with augmented reality turn-by-turn directions and a head-up display will be available.

Automatic emergency braking will be standard in all GLA250 crossovers. Other active safety tech such as adaptive cruise control, parking assist, a surround-view camera, system and a hands-free driver assist system will be on the options list.

The latest GLA rounds off the small crossover SUV's design with an even more hatchback-like stance. Wider, longer, and taller than before, the chic 2021 GLA includes standard LED lightning, roof rails, dual exhaust, and a fast roofline.

All 2021 GLA250s will be powered by a 2.0-liter turbo-4 with 221 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque driving the front wheels via an 8-speed dual-clutch transmission. All-wheel drive will be available. GLAs will be reasonably efficient with EPA fuel economy ratings of 25 mpg city, 34 highway, 28 combined.

Mercedes-Benz said the GLA250 will sprint from 0 to 60 mph in 6.8 seconds on the way to an electronically limited 130 mph.