A new generation of the Audi A3 compact sedan is headed to showrooms in late 2021 as a 2022 model, and Audi on Tuesday took the wraps off the car's sporty S3 variant. The automaker also revealed the S3 Sportback hatch which we likely won't see in the United States.

Specifications for the U.S. will be announced closer to the market launch, but elsewhere the S3 will feature a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 generating 306 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. The engine will be mated as standard to a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission and see the S3 sprint to 62 mph from rest in 4.8 seconds and top out at a governed 155 mph.

The current S3 makes do with a similar engine delivering 292 hp and 280 lb-ft, as well as a 6-speed dual-clutch transmission. In both generations all-wheel drive is standard.

For improved control, Audi fits the S3 with a sport-tuned suspension that lowers the ride height by 15 millimeters. An adjustable damping system will be available to customers. The control of those dampers are linked with the all-wheel-drive system by way of the electronic stability control system. The car is also fitted with 18-inch (19 inches available) wheels and a powerful braking system with vented rotors and calipers painted black.

2022 Audi S3

The S3 certainly looks the part with its aggressive front fascia design and aero kit which incorporates a chunky trunk lid spoiler. Quad-exhaust tips, a signature Audi S styling treatment, also feature.

As with all versions of the latest A3 family, the interior is a very high-tech place. A 10.1-inch screen serves as the infotainment hub while a second screen, 10.25 inches standard and 12.3 inches available, serves as the instrument cluster. Aluminum or carbon-fiber dash accents can be added.

2022 Audi S3

Rivals for the S3 include the BMW M235i Gran Coupe, Cadillac CT4-V, and Mercedes-AMG A35 and CLA35.

Other A3 variants still in the works include more powerful RS 3 and RS 3 Sportback models from Audi Sport. A new A3 plug-in hybrid should also be in the works, possibly in both sedan and hatch body styles this time around (previously the A3 plug-in hybrid was only available as a hatch).