A new generation of the Audi A3 compact sedan is headed to showrooms in late 2021 as a 2022 model, and included in the range will be a sporty S3 variant.

Like the A3, the S3 will be offered exclusively as a sedan in the United States, though in other markets there's also a S3 Sportback hatchback.

Audi on Thursday confirmed the U.S. specs for the S3, along with a $45,945 starting price, including destination.

2022 Audi S3

The stylish sport sedan features a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 generating 306 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque. This comes mated as standard to a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission and sees the S3 sprint to 60 mph from rest in 4.5 seconds.

The previous S3 makes do with a similar engine delivering 292 hp and 280 lb-ft, as well as a 6-speed dual-clutch transmission. In both generations all-wheel drive is standard.

For improved control, Audi fits the S3 with a sport-tuned suspension that lowers the ride height by 15 millimeters. An adjustable damping system will be available to customers. The control of the dampers are linked with the all-wheel-drive system by way of the electronic stability control system. The car is also fitted with 18-inch (19 inches available) wheels and a powerful braking system with vented rotors and calipers painted black.

2022 Audi S3

The S3 certainly looks the part with its aggressive front fascia design and aero kit which incorporates a chunky trunk lid spoiler. Quad-exhaust tips, a signature Audi S styling treatment, also feature. Compared to its predecessor, the new S3 is 0.8 inches wider and 1.6 inches longer, giving it improved stance.

As with all versions of the latest A3 family, the interior is a very high-tech place. A 10.1-inch screen serves as the infotainment hub while a second screen, 10.25 inches standard and 12.3 inches available, serves as the gauge cluster. Aluminum or carbon-fiber dash accents can be added.

Rivals for the S3 include the BMW M235i Gran Coupe, Cadillac CT4-V, and Mercedes-Benz AMG A35 and CLA35.

2022 Audi S3

Other A3 variants still in the works include more powerful RS 3 and RS 3 Sportback models from Audi Sport.

