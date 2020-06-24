Porsche has made some updates to its 718 sports car line for 2021. Among the updates is availability of a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission on the 4.0-liter 718 variants, including the hardcore 718 Cayman GT4 and 718 Boxster Spyder.

There's a new generation of the Audi A3 headed to showrooms soon, and the car's sporty S3 variant has been spotted. Don't be surprised if the engine ends up being the 2.0-liter turbo-4 that just debuted in the 2021 Volkswagen Arteon R. It's good for 316 horsepower.

There's a new record for the highest speed achieved on land by a woman for the first time in more than 40 years. It was achieved by Jessi Combs, who tragically died in an accident during a later attempt.

