Jaguar's I-Pace is set to receive a round of updates for 2021.

The battery-electric crossover SUV was introduced for 2019 and has already received some software updates to improve its range. Now, some of the hardware is being updated, including the charging and infotainment systems.

In the area of charging, a new 11-kilowatt onboard charger has been installed, allowing for faster charging when using a suitable wallbox charger at home. For those in a rush, a high-speed charging station is still the way to go. Using a 100-kw charger, close to 80 miles of range can be added in about 15 minutes, according to Jaguar.

2021 Jaguar I-Pace

Range for the I-Pace's 90-kilowatt-hour battery doesn't change for 2021, meaning the EPA-rated figure should match the 2020 I-Pace's 234 miles of range.

When it comes to styling, there are new colors and wheels to choose from, as well as a Bright Pack option that adds a number of exterior accents finished in either chrome, satin chrome or Atlas Gray. The Atlas Gray color is also available for the grille mesh.

The infotainment system has been updated to make it easier to use and respond faster to instructions and when initially starting. Among the updates are new menus and a new navigation system that can be operated with pinch movements just like on a smartphone. There are also more connectivity options on offer, as well as wireless charging for mobile devices. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are also both on offer. They are grouped in the Smartphone Pack together with Bluetooth connectivity.

2021 Jaguar I-Pace

Other changes include an improved air filter for the cabin, a standard surround-view camera, and an available digital rearview mirror.

All I-Paces come with a dual-motor system good for 394 horsepower, or enough for 0-60 mph acceleration in 4.5 seconds.

Availability of the 2021 I-Pace in the United States is yet to be announced. Pricing for the 2020 model starts from $‭70,495‬, including destination, putting it up against the likes of the Audi E-Tron and Tesla Model X.