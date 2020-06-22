McLaren has built an homage to the legendary F1 LM based on the Senna GTR. It's called the Senna LM, and one of the first of the vehicles has been delivered to the McLaren dealership in Auckland, New Zealand.

Land Rover's modern Defender has just started deliveries and you can order a handy roof tent option for the off-roader. The roof tent, from the specialists at Autohome, fits two adults and even comes with a mattress.

Bugatti Design Director Achim Anscheidt has put together a list of his favorite Veyrons, and what makes the cars so special. Not surprisingly, one of the Veyrons is the porcelain-lined L’Or Blanc from 2011.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Review update: 2020 Lexus GX 460 SUV carries a decade of baggage

2022 Hyundai Tucson spy shots and video

In 2019, electric car chargers grew by 60% as EV sales rose just 6%

Jay Leno shows off his Tesla Model Y

2021 VW Atlas Cross Sport vs. 2020 Honda Passport: Compare Crossover SUVs

New book for the ultimate Micro Machines fan

Lightyear tests solar roof tech on a Tesla Model 3