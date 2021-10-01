A new generation of the Chevrolet Corvette Z06 debuts on October 26, and its convertible body style has been spotted for the first time. Both cars are expected to come with over 625 hp courtesy of a newly developed V-8 related to the 5.5-liter flat-plane crank V-8 that powers the Corvette C8.R endurance race car.

The first Lamborghini Countach was a prototype shown back in 1971 at the Geneva auto show. Sadly, the prototype was used for crash testing in 1974 and its remains disappeared shortly after that. Now, Lamborghini has recreated the original Countach prototype from scratch, using documents from the company's archives.

Foxconn, famous for manufacturing Apple's iPhone, could soon be building electric pickups in the U.S. The Taiwanese company has announced plans to purchase the plant owned by cash-strapped EV startup Lordstown Motors, and if all goes to plan Foxconn will soon start building Lordstown's Endurance pickup in a contract manufacturing deal.

