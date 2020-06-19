A pair of Wisconsin companies is working on a wild build for this year's SEMA show. They're taking a Dodge Viper, adding a Hellcat supercharged V-8 to it, and wrapping the whole thing in a 1970 Dodge Challenger's body.

Audi will soon launch performance-oriented S versions of its E-Tron and E-Tron Sportback electric SUVs. They will feature a three-motor powertrain, which will be a first among mainstream EV manufacturers.

Ford's top-selling F-150 is about to come in for a redesign, with a new V-8, plug-in hybrid and electric options all planned. A teaser shot and a reveal date were dropped by Ford overnight.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

