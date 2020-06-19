"The Blues Brothers" turned 40; the Ford Mustang Mach 1 returned; and the 2021 Toyota Supra was priced. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

"The Blues Brothers" turns 40 years old this year. Part morality play, part musical, and one of the best car-chase movies of all time, the movie debuted on June 20, 1980, and is remembered for cementing John Belushi's star status and wrecking 103 cars.

The 2021 Lexus IS debuted and it's refreshed, not new. The small luxury sedan has updates for its front and rear bumpers, lighting, and touchscreen infotainment system, and Lexus cut some weight for better handling on the track.

Ford announced the 2021 Mustang Mach 1 and said it will be the best 5.0-liter Mustang track car ever. Set to go on sale in the spring of 2021, the Mach 1 gets the 480-horsepower 5.0-liter V-8 from the Mustang Bullitt with plenty of suspension and cooling upgrades to handle track duty.

The 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E will be able to drive itself for stretches along highways. Ford announced its new Active Drive Assist feature will be available on the electric Mustang SUV, and said it will allow hands-free driving on more than 100,000 miles of divided highway in the U.S. and Canada.

The 2021 Toyota Supra was priced from $43,945 with the new turbo-4 under the hood. The turbo-6, which increases from 335 to 382 hp for 2021, will cost another $8,000.