Ford on Thursday released a teaser shot of its redesigned 2021 F-150 and confirmed the reveal of the pickup truck on June 25.

Prototypes have been spotted testing in public for over a year and already revealed many of the design details.

2021 Ford F-150 spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

The new F-150 is more of a heavy update of the current generation than a true redesign, though there will be some significant changes made beyond just the styling.

For example, Reuters reported Thursday that there will be a sleeper-seat option where the seat will be able to recline enough to enable its occupant to lay flat.

2021 Ford F-150 spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Large digital screens for the instrument cluster and infotainment are also expected, judging from spy shots of prototypes. The new tech will also include more connectivity options and over-the-air updates.

In the powertrain department, we know Ford is cooking up plug-in hybrid and battery-electric options, though timing on these isn't clear.

2021 Ford F-150 spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

For the pure gasoline powertrains, expect V-6 and V-8 options to remain. It's rumored that Ford is developing a new 4.8-liter V-8 to replace the current 5.0-liter mill, though. There will also be some diesels for serious towing fans while a new F-150 Raptor should stick to twin-turbo V-6 power. A 10-speed automatic should be standard on most, though most likely not on the EV model.

Stay tuned for the reveal in less than a week.