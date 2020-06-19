Porsche in 2018 unveiled a modern homage to the 935 racer of the 1970s and early '80s based on its 991-generation 911 GT2 RS. Just 77 were built, each carrying a price tag of 701,948 euros (approximately 787,284).

Now, one of them has sold at auction for almost double the original price. The car went under the hammer at an online auction held by RM Sotheby's last week, and its final price including the buyer's fee came in at 1,320,000 euros. That's almost $1.5 million.

2020 Porsche 935 - Photo credit: RM Sotheby's

The car is the second example built and features a wrap in the iconic Martini Racing livery (the actual color is Agate Gray), and the original owner, a collector in Monaco (where else, right?), only took delivery in February and has added the grand total of zero miles to the odometer since then.

Built for Group 5 rules, the original 935 was an overall winner at Le Mans and dominated racetracks in numerous series in the five years it was built. It was related to the 911 Turbo of its era and raced by some legendary names including Jacky Ickx and Jochen Mass. The modern example isn't homologated to any particular series; rather, it's a serious performance machine for track enthusiasts (and collectors). It matches the 700 horsepower of the 911 GT2 RS and features a body made entirely of carbon fiber-reinforced plastic.

2017 Ford GT - Photo credit: RM Sotheby's

In a separate RM Sotheby's online auction held in May, a 2017 Ford GT in yellow sold for $836,000, perhaps reflecting an end to the hype surrounding the modern supercar. Due to its limited availability and strict rules on resales, the modern GT was fetching over $1 million at earlier auctions and in some cases more than three times the car's original price of $450,000.

With more examples coming up for sale as the two-year waiting period for selling the car on the used market expires for more owners, we should finally start to see some true price discovery.