Rezvani is a Californian coachbuilder that over the years has built up a reputation for launching wild sports cars and SUVs.

The company is now on the verge of unveiling its wildest vehicle yet: a 6-wheeled, off-road-focused pickup truck.

It's called the Hercules 6x6, and Rezvani plans to unveil it this summer. The company has released two teaser images that suggest the truck will be related to the Jeep Wrangler-based Tank SUV that Rezvani launched in 2017.

Teaser for Rezvani Hercules 6x6 debuting summer 2020

There are a handful of companies that can convert the Wrangler into a 6x6 pickup truck, so it's possible Rezvani has done the same. Don't be surprised if Rezvani went straight to the Gladiator pickup truck for its Hercules 6x6 build, however.

No specs were revealed but Rezvani's Tank offers up to 1,000 horsepower and 870 pound-feet of torque, courtesy of a tuned version of the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon's 6.2-liter supercharged V-8. The Tank also offers armor protection, an option that we're sure will be made available on the Hercules 6x6. Pricing for the Hercules 6x6 will be announced following the reveal but early build slots can be reserved by placing a $266 refundable deposit.

Mercedes-AMG in 2013 started the modern 6x6 craze when it rolled out a 6-wheeled version of the previous-generation G63. We've since seen a number of tuning firms roll out their own 6-wheeled monsters, including the likes of Hennessey Performance Engineering and Kahn Design.