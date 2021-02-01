Cadillac's true successor to the CTS-V will make its formal debut later today. The new super sedan will go by the name CT5-V Blackwing, and will be joined by a smaller CT4-V Blackwing which replaces the former ATS-V. Both go on sale this summer as 2022 models.

Another super sedan in the headlines today is a plug-in hybrid version of the Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-Door Coupe. Expected to be badged a GT 73e, the new model may end up boasting over 800 hp.

Last year Latvia's Dartz said it planned to revive historic Russian brand Freze. The first model for the modern Freze has now been revealed as an electric city car called the Nikrob EV. It goes on sale later this year in a handful of European countries and is priced to start from about $12,000.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

