Mercedes-Benz updated the E-Class for the 2021 model year, and some of those updates have carried over to the E63 sledgehammer from Mercedes-AMG. The new E63, in sedan and wagon body styles, were revealed overnight.

Cadillac is working on a new model to combat super sedans like the E63, and a prototype has just been spotted. The new model is called the CT5-V Blackwing, and it's the true successor to the much-loved CTS-V.

Volkswagen's Tesla Model Y fighter due later in 2020 has been revealed, by way of a leak. The first examples will be sourced from a plant in Germany but VW will build the compact SUV at its plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee, from 2022.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2021 Mercedes-AMG E63 S sedan and wagon return to put the hammer down

2021 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing spy shots and video

VW's US-bound ID 4 electric SUV leaked

2021 VW Atlas Cross Sport vs. 2020 Honda Passport: Compare Crossover SUVs

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E electric crossover is the horse that drives itself

Lyft aims to be all-electric by 2030, says it won't be easy

2021 Buick Velite 7 electric SUV revealed

2021 Honda Pilot shifts to 9-speed transmission, gets $600 price bump

Lordstown Endurance electric pickup's interior teased, debut set for June 25

Want to help build a VW electric car?