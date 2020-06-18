Although there isn't huge demand for them yet, a lot of players, big and small, are readying battery-electric pickup trucks. One of them is newcomer Lordstown Motors which plans to use a former General Motors plant in Lordstown, Ohio, to build the Endurance.

CEO Steve Burns said in April that the Endurance, a full-size pickup truck with in-wheel electric motors and a range of 250 miles, will start deliveries in January 2021. The company has now confirmed that the truck's reveal is set for June 25.

Pricing for the Endurance starts at $52,500 and anyone interested in reserving an early build slot can place a $1,000 refundable deposit via Lordstown's website. According to the company, it's already received thousands of pre-orders. One customer, fire and water restoration service provider Servpro, has signed a letter of intent to purchase 1,200 of the trucks.

Lordstown Endurance interior sketches in advance of reveal

Lordstown on Wednesday provided a first look at the Endurance's interior, albeit in the form of teaser sketches only. They reveal what's likely to be a large digital panel incorporating both the instrument cluster and infotainment screen. They also reveal a push-button gear shifter and other physical buttons and knobs located on the dash.

In the center console, there appears to be a sliding armrest likely covering a storage area. The center console also houses two cupholders and a large rotary dial. It's possible this dial is a selector for various driving modes.

Lordstown targets just 20,000 orders for the Endurance for the truck's first year of production. The long-term plan is to make the company a volume player with additional vehicles in the lineup; Burns in May said there were plans on the table to add SUVs and a mid-size pickup truck.