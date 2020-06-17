We already know the refreshed 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class will get a tweaked design, updated technology, and revised powertrains. The 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class hasn't even launched yet but now we learn the mac-daddy AMG model will launch with similar upgrades to smack down on rivals.

On Wednesday, Mercedes unveiled the refreshed 2021 AMG E63 S sedan and wagon with an updated design and easier-to-use technology, but no extra power.

2021 Mercedes-AMG E63 S

Like the more pedestrian E-Class, the E63 lineup receives extensive visual tweaks, including rounder LED headlights, a new bumper, and the AMG Panamericana grille with a wider lower opening. At the rear, the cars get new bumpers and CLA-like two-piece taillights that droop on the sides. The AMG-specific quad square exhaust outlets return.

Inside, the the E63 models adopt the Mercedes' MBUX infotainment system. It uses the same wall of screens on the dashboard—a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster next to a 12.3-inch infotainment screen under one piece of glass—but now the infotainment screen has touch controls and responds to natural language programming activated by simply saying, "Hey Mercedes." It also comes with a touchpad on the center console and steering wheel controls, and its navigation system offers augmented reality that includes arrows and addresses imposed over a camera view on the screen.

The E63 S also gets a new twin-spoke steering wheel design with a flat bottom, a microfiber wrap, and embedded sensors to determine when the driver's hands are off the wheel.

2021 Mercedes-AMG E63 S

As with any AMG, the fun is under the hood. The Affalterbach-built 4.0-liter twin-turbo V-8 carries over from last year with 603 horsepower and 627 pound-feet of torque. Full torque is available from 2,500 rpm to 4,500 rpm. The V-8 sits on dynamic engine mounts that can vary their stiffness to match driving conditions.

A 9-speed automatic transmission features five modes: Comfort, Sport, Sport+, Race, and Eco. An M manual mode and steering wheel-mounted aluminum shift paddles let drivers choose the gears themselves. All E63 S models have all-wheel drive and a limited-slip rear differential, though a Drift mode for the all-wheel-drive system allows its electronically controlled clutch to decouple when the car is in Race mode to become a rear-wheel-drive monster.

Performance is stout. Mercedes says the E63 S sedan can sprint from 0 to 60 mph in 3.3 seconds, while the wagon will take a smidge longer at 3.4 seconds. Top speed is electronically limited to 186 mph.

2021 Mercedes-AMG E63 S

To arrest all that momentum, AMG outfits the E63 S models with 15.4-inch front rotors and 6-piston fixed calipers and 14.2-inch rear rotors with single-piston floating calipers. Those worried about brake fade will be able to opt for 15.8-inch front and 14.2-inch rear carbon-ceramic brakes. Regardless of brake choice, E63 S models ride on 20-inch twin 5-spoke aluminum wheels.

All E63 S models will come standard with a three-chamber air suspension paired with adaptive dampers.

2021 Mercedes-AMG E63 S

Every AMG E63 S will come standard with automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection. Buyers will also be able to choose adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, blind-spot monitors, a surround-view camera system, and an automatic parking system.

Mercedes didn't say how much the 2021 E63 S sedan or wagon will cost when they go on sale late this year.