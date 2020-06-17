Deliveries of the Rimac C_Two electric supercar have been delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the company said in a press release Tuesday. The first cars are scheduled to be delivered in 2021, not 2020, as originally planned.

The company also said it had completed a new assembly line for the C_Two, and it will start out building prototype cars for crash testing and validation. This will cut the build time for prototypes in half, to about five weeks, according to Rimac.

CEO Mate Rimac said in June that operations had returned to "somewhat normal" following the easing of shelter-in-place restrictions in the company's home country of Croatia. That has allowed development work to continue, but the C_Two still has a long way to go before it's ready for production, according to the company.

Rimac said it had built four prototypes so far this year, but said another 13 are needed, followed by another 10 "pre-series" cars. These will be used to complete testing, and homologate the C_Two for sale with regulators, the company said.

Rimac C_Two prototype

Unveiled in concept form at the 2018 Geneva motor show, the C_Two boasts 1,914 horsepower, which will propel it from 0-62 mph in 1.9 seconds and on to a top speed of 258 mph, according to Rimac.

A production-ready version of the C_Two was originally scheduled to debut in Geneva in March, but the show was canceled due to the pandemic. Rimac now plans to unveil the production model later this year.

Despite a price tag of $2 million, most of the C_Two's 150 build slots were filled almost immediately after the concept car's 2018 unveiling. Those customers will just have to wait a little bit long before taking delivery.

Rimac also released the YouTube video above to show off the assembly line and several of the prototypes it has built to develop the car. Based on the video, the C_Two looks like it is largely handbuilt with just a few stations.