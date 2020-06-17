The Lamborghini Urus rocketed to the top of the sales charts in its first full year on the market, with 4,962 of them finding a buyer in 2019. In other words, 60% of all Lamborghinis sold last year were SUVs.

To keep the momentum going, Lamborghini is introducing special examples, the first of which is the Pearl Capsule. This is essentially an Urus kitted out in colorful accents devised by Lamborghini's own design team.

Lamborghini Urus Pearl Capsule

There are three combinations to choose from, one for each of Lamborghini's three high-gloss, four-layer pearl paint finishes: Giallo Inti, Arancio Borealis and Verde Mantis. The vehicles also feature a contrasting black roof, as well as 23-inch gloss black wheels with a color accent matching the body. Completing the exterior look is a matte gray finish for the exhaust tips.

The exterior color theme is continued into the cabin, where it can be found on the seats and parts of the dash. The seats also feature hexagon-shaped upholstery stitching, while carbon fiber and black anodized aluminum accents can be found on the dash. An option exclusive to the Pearl Capsule is perforated Alcantara for the seat trim.

Lamborghini Urus Pearl Capsule

No changes have been made to the powertrain of the Urus. The vehicle still comes standard with a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 that generates 650 horsepower and 627 pound-feet of torque. Mated to an 8-speed automatic and all-wheel drive, the engine will rocket the SUV to 60 mph from rest in 3.5 seconds and to a top speed of 190 mph.

A plug-in hybrid option is expected to be made available at some point, though timing of the option is unclear.

Lamborghini Urus Pearl Capsule

The Pearl Capsule option is available on the 2021 Urus. The new model year also sees the super SUV receive an enhanced version of the available park assist feature. The latest version enables the vehicle to park itself, managing steering, throttle and brake for parallel and perpendicular parking. Also new on the options list is a Sensonum sound system with 17 speakers.

The 2021 Urus is available to order now and is priced from $218,009.