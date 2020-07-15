On June 17, 1970, Land Rover created the Range Rover, the world's first high-end SUV. Yuppies, investment bankers, and the automotive world would never be the same.

Now, 50 years after the first Range Rover rolled off the assembly line, Land Rover is celebrating with a limited run of special Range Rover Fifty Edition models. The Fifty Edition is being introduced for the 2021 model year along with two other special editions: the HSE Westminster Edition and SVAutobiography Dynamic Black Edition.

For the Fifty Edition, a total of 1970 examples will be built and offered globally, to commemorate the first year of production for the Range Rover. Each of them will be based on the Range Rover's Autobiography grade.

2021 Land Rover Range Rover Fifty 2021 Land Rover Range Rover Fifty 2021 Land Rover Range Rover Fifty

The Range Rover Fifty Edition models receive unique exterior accents finished in Auric Atlas (a gold-tinted metal), their own 22-inch wheel designs, script "Fifty"’ badges on the exterior and interior, illuminated treadplates, and a “1 of 1970” center console commissioning plaque.

Land Rover will offer the Range Rover Fifty Edition in standard- and long-wheelbase body styles, and North American customers will get the 518-horsepower version of the familiar 5.0-liter supercharged V-8 as standard. Buyers will pick from a choice of seven exterior colors: Carpathian Grey, Rosello Red, Aruba, and Santorini Black are modern colors, while Tuscan Blue, Bahama Gold, and Davos White are solid heritage colors from the original palette offered in lesser numbers through Land Rover Special Vehicle Operations.

As for the HSE Westminster Edition, there are custom 21-inch wheels, Shadow Walnut wood trim, 20-way heated and cooled front seats, a refrigerated front center console, soft-close doors, and a 19-speaker Meridian sound system. This model can be ordered with either the Range Rover's 395-hp mild-hybrid inline-6 or the 518-hp supercharged V-8.

2021 Land Rover Range Rover HSE Westminster Edition

And finally the SVAutobiography Dynamic Black Edition combines Santorini Black Metallic paintwork with Narvik Black gloss exterior accents, 22-inch gloss black forged wheels and branded illuminated treadplates. Black trim with contrast stitching is a special touch in the cabin. This model comes standard with a 557-hp version of the supercharged V-8.

All 2021 Range Rover models can be fitted with an improved cabin air filtration system. The system uses nano-sized charged water particles to extract particles from the incoming air, even those smaller than 2.5 micrometers.

2021 Land Rover Range Rover SVAutobiography Dynamic Black Edition

The 2021 Range Rover is priced from $93,350. Pricing starts from $104,850 for the HSE Westminster Edition, from $149,850 for the Fifty Edition, and from $184,350 for the SVAutobiography Dynamic Black Edition. All figures include destination.

Note, 2021 may be the final year for this generation of the Range Rover. A new, fifth-generation model is out testing and is expected to arrive on the market next year as a 2022 model.