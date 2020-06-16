On June 17, 1970, Land Rover created the Range Rover, the world's first high-end SUV. Yuppies, investment bankers, and the automotive world would never be the same.

Now, 50 years after the first Range Rover rolled off the assembly line, Land Rover is celebrating with a limited run of 50 2021 Range Rover Fifty models, the company announced on Tuesday. A total of 1970 will be built and offered globally, to commemorate the first year of production, and they will all be based on the top-end Autobiography trim level.

The Range Rover Fifty models will get unique exterior accents finished in Auric Atlas (a gold-tinted metal), their own 22-inch wheel designs, script "Fifty"’ badges on the exterior and interior, illuminated treadplates, and a “1 of 1970” center console commissioning plaque.

2021 Land Rover Range Rover Fifty 2021 Land Rover Range Rover Fifty 2021 Land Rover Range Rover Fifty

Land Rover will offer the Range Rover Fifty in standard- and long-wheelbase body styles, and North American customers will get the 5.0-liter V-8 engine. Buyers will pick from a choice of seven exterior colors: Carpathian Grey, Rosello Red, Aruba, and Santorini Black are modern colors, while Tuscan Blue, Bahama Gold, and Davos White are solid heritage colors from the original palette offered in lesser numbers through Land Rover Special Vehicle Operations.

2021 Land Rover Range Rover Fifty 2021 Land Rover Range Rover Fifty 2021 Land Rover Range Rover Fifty

The Range Rover Fifty is based on the fourth generation of the Range Rover, which debuted in 2012. It was the first Range Rover with an all-aluminum body and architecture, which helped it save 926 pounds compared to the third-generation model. It was also the first to get a plug-in hybrid version, the new family of Ingenium engines, and several driver-assistance technologies.

Previous Range Rovers marked other important firsts in the industry. The Range Rover was the first SUV with full-time four-wheel drive, the first with ABS brakes, the first with traction control, and the first with the aforementioned all-aluminum construction.

Details on additional equipment, specifications, and prices will be available closer to when the Range Rover Fifty goes on sale later this year.