Ford may have just launched an electric Mustang crossover but old-school muscle car fans have their own Mustang model to look forward to, and it's badged a Mach 1. The car replaces the Mustang Bullitt and is billed by Ford as the most track-focused 5.0-liter Mustang in the nameplate's history.

A new generation of the Lexus IS has arrived boasting bold styling and a sport-tuned chassis. The car is more of a heavy update of the outgoing IS than a true redesign, and this is evident in the powertrain lineup which matches the old car.

The 2020 Tesla Model S Long Range Plus has been officially rated by the EPA at 402 miles of range. It's the first time an EV has been rated at 400 miles or more by the agency.

