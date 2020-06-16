Nissan on Monday unveiled a redesigned version of its popular Rogue crossover SUV.

The small crossover goes on sale later this year as a 2021 model. Outside the United States it will be marketed as an X-Trail, just like its predecessor.

The interior of the new Rogue represents a major step up in quality and technology over the previous model. The standard instrument cluster features analog gauges and a 7.0-inch screen but can be swapped out for a fully digital system with a 12.3-inch screen. There's also an available 9.0-inch infotainment screen and even a color head-up display.

Nissan also includes a suite of electronic driver-assist features as standard. The list includes collision warning with pedestrian detection and automatic emergency braking, blind spot and rear cross traffic warning, lane departure warning, and a rear-view camera. A surround-view camera is available.

2021 Nissan Rogue

Nissan's semi-autonomous ProPilot Assist is also available. The system is designed to guide a vehicle in single-lane driving but requires the driver's attention at all times in case of an emergency. The latest version is linked with the navigation system so that it can automatically slow the vehicle for junctions and highway curves and exits.

Just one powertrain will be offered at launch: a 2.5-liter inline-4 rated at 181 horsepower and 181 pound-feet of torque. A continuously variable transmission will be the sole transmission option, but buyers will be able to choose between front- and all-wheel drive. Though it's yet to be confirmed, a hybrid option could be offered at a later date.

The new Rogue will reach dealers in the fall. It is the first of five new or updated Nissans due to enter production in the next year. Others include a new Rogue Sport, an updated Armada, a new battery-electric crossover and possibly a new Z sports car.

