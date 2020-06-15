Hyundai's newest crossover may need to wait.

Although we largely expected that the 2021 Hyundai Tucson would be a new model from the automaker, EPA ratings released Monday threw cold water on our expectations.

Hyundai spokesman Derek Joyce confirmed to Motor Authority that the 2021 Tucson will be largely the same as the model year before it. Joyce also confirmed that the new Tucson will arrive for the 2022 model year, and details about the new crossover will be released later this year.

2021 Hyundai Tucson spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Last year, Hyundai teased an upcoming design shift for the Tucson with its Vision T concept vehicle at the LA auto show. In December, we spotted camouflaged Tucson prototypes testing and expected that Hyundai would show off the new crossover this summer. Both were signs that pointed to a 2020 on-sale date as a 2021 model, even though the automaker was mostly silent about its timeline. It's unclear why the Tucson may have been delayed by the automaker.

Among the new additions to the next-generation Tucson may be a sportier N or N-Line variant, with potentially up to 340 horsepower. A hybrid version may also be in the works, although the automaker is mum on details for now.

In addition to a new face and new power under its hood, the 2022 Hyundai Tucson is likely to grow in size for better passenger comfort and to distinguish it further from the small Kona already on sale.