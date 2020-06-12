The 2022 Jeep Wagoneer was spotted; NASCAR banned the Confederate flag; and we slid behind the wheel of the 2020 Lexus GS F. It's the Week in Reverse, right there at Motor Authority.

The 2022 Jeep Wagoneer was spied on public roads testing in production form. The overall shape can be seen despite the heavy camouflage The Wagoneer will be a large body-on-frame SUV based on the Ram 1500 chassis. It will feature independent rear suspension and traditional Jeep design cues, including a seven-slot grille.

Panasonic Jaguar Formula E drivers Mitch Evans and James Calado gave us a look into the life of a race car driver during the pandemic. From training, both mentally and physically, to watching and analyzing past races, racing is a job even when there's no racing.

African-American driver Bubba Wallace called for NASCAR to ban the Confederate flag. NASCAR responded within two days and did just that. Wallace raced the no. 43 Richard Petty Motorsports Camaro with a "BlackLivesMatter livery at Martinsville Speedway this week. Racer Ray Ciccarelli announced he'll be quitting the sport after this season due to the Confederate flag ban.

Children of the '90s prepare yourself: A "Days of Thunder" Nintendo Entertainment System game did exist. Your mind was likely just blown, but don't worry, you didn't miss out. The game was co-developed by noted programmer Chris Oberth, but it never saw the light of day. Oberth died in 2012 and the game was discovered by the Video Game History Foundation in a stack of 40 floppy disks that were donated.

We slid behind the wheel of the 2020 Lexus GS F for one last dance before the assembly line quits building GS sedans this fall. The naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V-8 still makes our hearts flutter with its 7,300 rpm redline, while the stiff suspension and heavy steering feel perfect for the Japanese sport sedan. Unfortunately, the infotainment system is among the worst in the industry, and there's no Apple CarPlay or Android Auto to make it livable.