Do you have a fun car, but nowhere to exercise it? How about buying your own private racetrack? First spotted by The Drive on Thursday, one just came up for sale in Oregon, but it will cost a pretty penny to make it your own.

Located about two hours east of Portland, Oregon Raceway Park (ORP) is a 2.34-mile road course with 16 corners and 400 feet of elevation change. Packing so many corners, and so much elevation change, into a relatively short distance makes for a technically demanding track. ORP also throws a unique challenge at drivers: spectacular views of Mount Hood that can lead to distraction.

The track is situated on a 434-acre tract of land in rural Grass Valley and features 40-foot-wide tarmac laid over a 16-inch roadbed for a smooth racing surface.

Oregon Raceway Park

A club-racing circuit (Portland International Raceway remains the region's main venue for professional racing) in the middle of nowhere may have seemed like a good idea in 2008, when ORP was built, but the economic recession that began around that time hampered development. With another economic downturn underway, the track's prospects as a business don't look great.

In addition to the track itself, ORP includes a 12-bay garage, two above-ground refueling stations, and modern restrooms with showers. More than 100 acres of land where ORP is situated are also undeveloped, so you can squeeze more revenue out of your investment.

The track can be yours for $10 million, according to a Loopnet listing, but management wants the new owner to take over both the property and the business, which means honoring ORP's existing contracts.