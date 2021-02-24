Sony last summer revealed its highly anticipated PlayStation 5 gaming console and among the first titles announced for the new machine was “Gran Turismo 7.”

The “Gran Turismo” series of racing simulators is among the best in the business, with gamers and professional racers alike praising it for its realistic graphics and physics models, plus its vast collection of cars.

The newest instalment was meant to launch in 2021—a trailer has even been released—but it has been pushed back to 2022 due to what Sony described as “Covid-related production challenges” in a statement to GQ published Tuesday. We'll remind you that it's been almost four years since the last instalment, “Gran Turismo Sport,” was released.

Sony has been tight-lipped on the new game, which is being developed by Polyphony Digital, the creator of the series. The trailer provides some clues, though. There appears to be retro elements like some of the game menus, as well as options like Tuning Parts, Used Cars, Missions, and Special Events, plus the GT Cafe, GT Auto, and GT World. It also looks like Trial Mountain is returning as a track.

Some of the cars in the trailer include last year's Mazda RX-Vision GT3 virtual racer, as well as the iconic Porsche 917 in a tasty Gulf Oil livery, plus more modern racers based on the Acura NSX and C7 Chevrolet Corvette.