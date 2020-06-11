Ram is back with another run of its 1500 “Built to Serve Edition” pickup trucks designed to honor the country's men and women in military service.

There are five different examples, one for each of the five military branches, and this time the total production run is 9,000 trucks, or double the number the automaker offered last time around.

For each military branch, the designers have crafted two exclusive colors that are meant to evoke its “spirit, mission and history.” They include the following: Gator, Diamond Black, Ceramic Gray, Patriot Blue, Anvil, Billet Silver, Tank, Flame Red, Spitfire and Bright White.

Beyond the special paint jobs, the trucks feature flag motifs inside and out, as well as “Built to Serve” inscriptions. Other touches include fender flares that match the body color, plus the grille, grille surround, and front fascia all finished in black. Black is also used on the side steps and exhaust tips. A set of 20-inch aluminum wheels with a gray finish completes the look.

2020 Ram 1500 “Built to Serve Edition”

Inside, there's a bit more variety thanks to branch-specific accent colors (Light Frost, Light Ambassador Blue, Light Diesel Gray, Core Green or Orange) along with "Built to Serve" embroidery and badges.

Shoulder-height Velcro patches on the front seats can be decked out with unit patches and such, and the seat backs feature PALS/MOLLE webbing for added storage or tools.

The 1500's 4x4 Off-Road Group package is also included. This adds, among other things, all-terrain tires, multiple skid plates, tow hooks, hill-descent control, an electronic-locking rear axle, and off-road-calibrated shocks.

The trucks will start rolling into dealerships later this month. Build slots are still available and buyers can choose from any of the 1500's available body styles and powertrains.