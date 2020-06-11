Multimatic is a Canadian engineering company that develops and supplies complex vehicle components to the major automakers, including on occasions whole cars, for example the Ford GT. Yes, both the road and race versions of the Ford supercar call Multimatic's facility in Markham, Canada, home.

To capitalize on growing demand for its services, Multimatic has established the new division MSVO (Multimatic Special Vehicle Operations) whose focus is motorsport and performance vehicle programs. Heading things is Larry Holt, who is currently chief technology officer at Multimatic.

Naturally, MSVO will continue to work closely with existing teams at Multimatic focused on high-volume component and systems engineering programs, allowing for the flow of ideas and other technical assets to still cover the entire company.

“Multimatic’s model has always been to break the growing businesses down into smaller, more agile operations,” Holt said. “I will now focus on what has become a personal passion and so our motorsports and performance vehicle customers will continue to receive my full commitment.”

Existing programs at Multimatic that will now be handled specifically by MSVO include the production of the remaining Ford GT supercars, as well as Mazda's WeatherTech SportsCar Championship DPi racing program. MSVO will also handle all future low-volume vehicle chassis and body programs, including for the upcoming Aston Martin Valkyrie and Mercedes-AMG One hypercars.