We slid behind the wheel of the 2020 Lexus GS F before the GS lineup rolls into the sunset. With a silky-smooth naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V-8, sharp and functional exterior design, and a firm yet comfortable suspension, we were reminded why the GS F has a special place in our hearts. We certainly won't miss that infotainment system, though.

Craig Lieberman, technical advisor for the Fast and Furious movies, took us behind the scenes on a deep dive look at Dominic Toretto's 1993 Mazda RX-7. The modified Mazda was rented from a private owner and made about 305 horsepower at the wheels. The rotary engine sounded odd to keen observers as the sound was heavily edited, using a mix that included Toyota 1JZ and 2JZ engines.

An unreleased "Days of Thunder" video game for the Nintendo Entertainment System was discovered and reconstructed by digital archivists at the Video Game History Foundation. Chris Oberth, a video game developer, co-authored the game. Oberth died in 2012 and the game was discovered in a pile of software that was donated to the Video Game History Foundation.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Review update: The 2020 Lexus GS F exits as imperfectly perfect

Deep dive: Dominic Toretto's Mazda RX-7 from "The Fast and the Furious"

"Days of Thunder" video game discovered after 30 years

No need for an RV with these great camping cars

The Porsche 911 Targa was created because the US wanted to ban convertibles

2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid $249 lease tops June plug-in, hybrid, electric car deals

Escort Redline 360C radar detector aims to be the range king

2020 Honda CR-V vs. 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid compared: Crossover SUV cross-up

Gordon Murray's T50 supercar sticks to fun with 6-speed manual

BMW invests in company aiming to produce zero net carbon gasoline