Gordon Murray's T50 supercar will distinguish itself from rivals by using a 6-speed manual transmission instead of the automated gearboxes found in most other current supercars. Development of the transmission was farmed out to Xtrac, which recently delivered the first completed gearbox to Gordon Murray Design.

A short video released Monday shows assembly and testing of that first gearbox. The transmission will be coupled to a Cosworth-developed 3.9-liter V-12 with a narrow, 65-degree "V," dry-sump lubrication, and a 12,100-rpm redline. The engine will make 650 horsepower and 332 pound-feet of torque on its own, but the T50 will also feature a mild-hybrid system based around a 48-volt motor-generator that can add up to 30 hp temporarily.

Add in a ram induction, and output can be boosted up to 700 hp, according to Murray. Drive is to the rear wheels only.

Teaser for GMA T50 supercar due in 2022

The use of a manual transmission keeps with Murray's goal of emphasizing driver involvement over performance figures. While other automakers chase top-speed records, Murray has said he wants to build a car drivers can appreciate in real-world conditions.

Murray is targeting a curb weight of 2,160 pounds, which the designer claims is about one third less than most other current supercars. The T50 will also feature a downforce-generating rear fan, inspired by Murray's Brabham BT46B Formula One "fan car," and a three-seat configuration with the driver in the center, just like Murray's McLaren F1 road car.

The first examples of the T50 are due in early 2022, with production limited to 100 cars for road use (25 track versions are also a possibility). The price is $2.5 million.