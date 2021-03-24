Audi's redesigned RS 3 has been spotted in sedan form (a hatchback is also coming). The new RS 3 is expected to follow a formula similar to its predecessor, which means a turbocharged inline-5 up front and power to all four wheels.

Originally due for 2021, GMC's updated Terrain will now be introduced for the 2022 model year due to Covid-19 disruptions. The updated Terrain benefits from a tougher look and availability of an off-road-ready AT4 grade.

A car considered by many to be the Holy Grail of Chevrolet Corvettes has just sold at auction for seven figures. We're talking about the 1967 Corvette L88, of which just 20 were made.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2022 Audi RS 3 spy shots: 400-plus-hp compact sedan coming soon

2022 GMC Terrain AT4's arrival makes GMC's full lineup off-road ready

Numbers-matching 1967 Chevy Corvette L88 sells for almost $2.7M at Mecum auction

2021 Toyota Highlander vs 2021 Hyundai Palisade: Compare Crossover SUVs

Subaru readies a more rugged Outback

Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring plug-in hybrid rated at 28 electric miles, 33 mpg

2022 Hyundai Kona N spy shots: Hot crossover sheds camo

Traffic and pedestrian fatalities spike despite fewer miles driven due to Covid, safety officials say

2022 Bentley Continental GT Speed takes crown as sportiest Bentley yet

In pivot to electric trucks, will Detroit automakers have a manufacturing advantage?