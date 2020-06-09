Audi's redesigned RS 3 has been spotted in hatchback guise. The new RS 3 is expected to follow a formula similar to its predecessor, which means a turbo-5 up front and power to all four wheels.

Mercedes-Maybach has unveiled the 2020 S650 Night Edition. Mercedes' ultra-luxury division has thrown everything into the special-edition sedan, of which just 15 are planned for the United States.

Frank Stephenson is the man who penned the original BMW X5, and he's told the story behind the design of the SUV. It turns out he was so pressed for time when designing it, his first sketches were done during a flight.

2022 Audi RS 3 Sportback spy shots and video

Current-generation Mercedes-Maybach S-Class goes quietly into the night with stunning special edition

Learn how the original BMW X5 was designed

Review update: 2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport flexes style and space

Toyota partners with 5 Chinese firms on fuel cells

Electric car review from 1959: A snapshot of EV enthusiasm decades before Tesla

2021 Porsche 911 GT3 spy shots and video

2020 Chevrolet Suburban vs. 2020 GMC Yukon XL: Compare SUVs

Kahn Design's Chelsea Truck Company rolls out first modern Defender upgrade

2020 Ford Escape Plug-In Hybrid rated at 37 electric miles, starts below $35,000