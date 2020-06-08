Jeep's new full-size, 3-row SUV has been spotted for the first time. The vehicle we're talking about is the new Wagoneer but it won't be the only 3-row SUV in Jeep's lineup for long.

If you've ever wondered how Bugatti's Chiron is made, here's your chance to find out. A new video provides a detailed look at how Bugatti's plant in Molsheim, France, puts the multimillion-dollar hypercar together.

Lexus was set to unveil its redesigned IS on Tuesday. That won't happen but the automaker is still on track to start sales of the new sport sedan later this year.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2022 Jeep Wagoneer spy shots

New video provides inside look at the Bugatti Chiron's production

2021 Lexus IS debut postponed

Study reports that future self-driving cars may only prevent one-third of car crashes

2021 Ineos Grenadier spy shots

Electric crate motor kit is ready for your EV project: What would you make?

New Aston Martin DBX derivatives to start arriving from 2021

Nissan recalls more than 1.8M Altimas for risk of hoods flying open while driving

1921 Benz-Mercedes Rabbit-the-First visits Jay Leno's Garage

Vast Nevada solar array on federal land will be biggest ever