Jeep's new full-size, three-row SUV has been spotted. The vehicle we're talking about is the new Wagoneer, which in production guise looks remarkably similar to the concept version unveiled in September. It's due out next year together with a redesigned Grand Cherokee.

Aston Martin is cooking up a bespoke speedster blending parts from the Vantage and DBS Superleggera. It's coming with a 710-horsepower version of Aston Martin's 5.2-liter twin-turbocharged V-12, and sadly just 88 examples are destined to be built. The first prototypes are on the road and deliveries are scheduled for the start of 2021.

Pagani CEO and founder Horacio Pagani recently confirmed plans for a new Huayra R supercar powered by a naturally aspirated engine. While previously thought to be coming next month, we've learned that the reveal will only take place next year.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer spy shots: Full-size luxury headed to Jeep showrooms

Aston Martin V12 Speedster prototypes hit the road

Pagani Huayra R set for Jan. 2021 reveal, naturally aspirated engine planned

