Jeep's new full-size, three-row SUV will be revealed soon. The vehicle we're talking about is the new Wagoneer which will come in regular and extra-plush Grand Wagoneer guises. They go on sale later this year together with a redesigned Grand Cherokee.

The new season of the World Endurance Championship is nearly upon us, and this time there's the new top class Le Mans Hypercars. There's also an American team competing at the top level, Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus, and we have video of its new 007 race car at the track.

Aston Martin has confirmed it is working on at least two electric cars. One of them is a sports car that could just end up replacing the DB11. The electric cars will appear from 2025.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

