We've finally spent time behind the wheel of Jeep's reborn Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer duo. The Wagoneer is more your Chevrolet Tahoe and Ford Expedition alternative while the Grand Wagoneer has enough luxury to challenge the Cadillac Escalade and Lincoln Navigator, as well as some of the full-size offerings from the German brands.

California's Gunther Werks has presented its own 993-generation Porsche 911 Speedster crafted from carbon fiber. The car packs a 435-hp flat-6 and will be built in a limited run of just 25 units.

A Mercedes-Benz 540K originally unveiled at the 1938 Berlin Motor Show wowed the judges at the 2021 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance. The car is the only surviving example of three Autobahn-Kurier versions of the 540K.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

First drive review: 2022 Jeep Wagoneer sets new standards for American luxury and capability

Gunther Werks shows off 993 Speedster in Monterey

1938 Mercedes-Benz 540K wins Best of Show at 2021 Pebble Beach Concours

2022 Honda Civic vs. 2021 Hyundai Elantra: Compare Cars

Time capsule McLaren F1 with 243 miles sells for more than $20M

Fuel-cell group presents 2035 vision of 200 California hydrogen stations for 70,000 trucks

Ford Shelby Cobra concept fetches $2.64M at Monterey auction

2022 Kia Carnival minivan earns IIHS Top Safety Pick honor

Rare Pagani Zonda R Evolution up for sale

Teardrop camper trailer fast-charges EVs with 75 kwh of extra batteries