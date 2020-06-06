BMW unveiled its redesigned 2021 4-Series this week and the looks are somewhat polarizing, to say the least. Otherwise, the car is a solid design, and BMW has added numerous unique touches to ensure it doesn't just feel like a 3-Series with two fewer doors.

2020 Land Rover Defender

The redesigned 2020 Land Rover Defender started deliveries this week, marking the nameplate's return to these shores, officially at least, after 23 years. The off-road-focused SUV is a solid effort but arrives at the same time as a revived 2021 Ford Bronco. It will have its work cut out for it.

2021 Ford Bronco 3-door spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Yes, Ford is bringing back the Bronco nameplate more than two decades after it was last sold. A prototype for the three-door Bronco was spotted this week. It's set to join a five-door and possibly a pickup in the modern Bronco lineup.

2020 Karma Revero GT

Karma unveiled new performance packs for the Revero GT that boost performance and add visual flare to the extended-range EV. The starting price has also been boosted, to the point that the Revero GT costs almost the same as a Porsche Taycan Turbo.

“The Batman” Batmobile - Photo credit: TheBatRobert/Twitter

There's a new Batman movie coming, and it's set to star Robert Pattinson of “Twilight” fame. We got our first look at his new Batmobile which features an old-school muscle car look rather than the tank-like design used in other recent Batman films.

Dyson electric car prototype

Dyson, the British firm famous for bag-less vacuum cleaners, planned to enter the EV segment but ended up pulling the plug at the last minute. This week we got a look at the company's planned EV which was to feature a solid-state battery claimed to deliver a range 50% higher than the highest on offer today.

Polestar precept concept and Koenigsegg Gemera

Swedish performance brands Polestar and Koenigsegg this week announced a collaboration of sorts. No details on the tie-up were mentioned, but rumors point to it being a video stunt showing the performance of Polestar's Precept EV concept and Koenigsegg's Gemera hybrid hypercar.

Prototype for Nissan e-4ORCE electric all-wheel-drive system

Nissan is working on a pure electric all-wheel-drive system designed to deliver precise handling by controlling torque delivery to each axle and braking at individual wheels. The system is expected to debut in a new crossover SUV by 2021.